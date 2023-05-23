Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,063,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,486 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $475.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

