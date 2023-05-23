Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $363.12 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $389.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.20. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.