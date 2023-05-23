MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $69.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $59.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,840. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,924,000 after acquiring an additional 527,451 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,597,000 after acquiring an additional 211,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

