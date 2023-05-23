Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $118.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $18.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

