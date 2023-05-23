Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

MTW stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 138,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 49.3% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 39.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 3.0% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $3,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

