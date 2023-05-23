Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $148.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MPC. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $110.63 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.38.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

