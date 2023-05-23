MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Trimmed by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $317,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $286.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

