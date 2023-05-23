Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Trading Down 1.0 %

MAS stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.