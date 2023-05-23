MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

