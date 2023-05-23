MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth $21,385,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 521,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 513,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 509,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.