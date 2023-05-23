MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.18 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MediciNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

