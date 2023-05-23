MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotiabank

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

