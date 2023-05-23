Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,710 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $107.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.00.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

