Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,192 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBCA. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $385,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BBCA opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

