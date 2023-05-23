Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $406,000 Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Premier were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Premier by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Premier by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Premier Price Performance

Premier Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $38.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.