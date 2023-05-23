Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIT. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LIT opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $82.17.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

