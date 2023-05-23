Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 710,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,379 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,587,000 after acquiring an additional 153,234 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $405.99 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $410.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

