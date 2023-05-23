M&F Bancorp, Inc. (MFBP) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on June 14th

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
M&F Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of MFBP stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. M&F Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $30.75.
About M&F Bancorp
