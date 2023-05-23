MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.4 %

MGM stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,251 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

