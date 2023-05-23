Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Novanta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Novanta by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Novanta by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $167.35 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $173.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

