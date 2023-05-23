Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077,981 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microvast were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microvast by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MVST shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Microvast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Microvast Stock Performance

MVST opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.76.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 67.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microvast Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

