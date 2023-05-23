Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 2,500.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271,879 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.92% of HealthStream worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSTM. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 70.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

HealthStream Trading Up 0.3 %

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $742.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.