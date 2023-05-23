Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

