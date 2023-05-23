Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $457.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.17. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $463.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.