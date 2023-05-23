Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 286,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OPI stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.64 million, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.60%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

