Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.39 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Impinj worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $1,493,302.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,928,913.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $664,399.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $1,493,302.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,928,913.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,807,168. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average of $120.15. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Impinj Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

