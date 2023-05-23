Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $6.52 Million in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $444.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.11 and a 200 day moving average of $420.53. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $446.11.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

