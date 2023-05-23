Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,125 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

