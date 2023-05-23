Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,226 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.40% of McEwen Mining worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,090,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 196,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 301,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on McEwen Mining from $10.75 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 86.45%. Equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

