Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,774 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

