Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,913 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,762 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LUV opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.