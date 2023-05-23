Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,532 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American International Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,223,000 after acquiring an additional 77,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American International Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,024,000 after acquiring an additional 273,266 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

American International Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIG opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

