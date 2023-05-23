Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 46,790 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,790 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Chimera Investment worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIM. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.51. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

