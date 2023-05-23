Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Gatos Silver worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver ( NYSE:GATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.