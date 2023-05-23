Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 11,791 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Envestnet worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Envestnet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

ENV opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $292.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENV shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

