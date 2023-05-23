Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 455 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HubSpot by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in HubSpot by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $494.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -168.75 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $497.21.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.04.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

