Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 588,524 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,524 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.57% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $116,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $261.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.