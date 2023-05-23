Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 9,848 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $111.61.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $248,058.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

