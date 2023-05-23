Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

