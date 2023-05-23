Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 32,239 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $21,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

