Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 30,719 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,719 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 1.08% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $20,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 1.3 %

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

ROIC opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

