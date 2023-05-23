Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 141.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,011 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,388,000 after acquiring an additional 226,853 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,105,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,077.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 119,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $237.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.12 and its 200-day moving average is $202.37. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $251.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

