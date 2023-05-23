Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,435 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $20,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $98,913,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,597,000 after buying an additional 621,797 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,234,000 after buying an additional 462,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

NYSE HLT opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average of $139.60.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

