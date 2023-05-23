Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,819 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $24,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 572,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

