Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,903 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $26,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,973,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $149.67 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.18.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

