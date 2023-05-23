Mizuho Cuts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $44.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.16.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $40.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

UDR Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. UDR’s payout ratio is 560.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth about $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.