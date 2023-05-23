Mizuho Lowers Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $68.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQR. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $61.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,454,000 after acquiring an additional 878,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,255 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after acquiring an additional 566,203 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

