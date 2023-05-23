Mizuho Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $140.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.96.
Applied Materials Price Performance
NASDAQ AMAT opened at $126.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $132.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Applied Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.
Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Applied Materials
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $38,700,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.