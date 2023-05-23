Mizuho Trims Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Target Price to $196.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.65.

Shares of CVX opened at $152.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

