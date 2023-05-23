Mizuho Trims Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Target Price to $17.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

CRK opened at $10.46 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

